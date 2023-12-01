Last month one of the driest Novembers in history in Malaga province Rain fell this Friday to mark the start of December, but a lot more is needed to have any chance of making up a deficit following a dry November where the average maximum temperature was just shy of 23 degrees

Malaga province experienced one of the driest Novembers since records began in 1942.

It comes as some much-needed rain fell this Friday to mark the start of December, but the drought situation remains dire, particularly after November where barely any rain was recorded.

Last month was just the fourth November since records started in 1942 which did not register a single drop, according to the rain gauge at Malaga Airport. This only happened three times before in 1948, 1950 and 1981. November is historically the second wettest month of the year with an average of 100mm per square metre, local director of the Aemet meteorological centre Jesús Riesco pointed out. But only10mm fell in previous years: 5.6mm in November of 2021 and 9.4mm last year, José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR.es weather blog, said.

Rain fell on Thursday (30 November), but only at high altitudes in Malaga province. It continued into this Friday (1 December) with Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja accumulating 12mm and Pujerra in the Serranía de Ronda recording 10mm. Cortes de la Frontera registered 9mm, Cuevas del Becerro (9mm) and the river Genal (8mm). In the reservoirs, just the Guadalteba dam accumulated 4.5mm.

Record temperatures

The past month was also one of the warmest since 1942, statistics show. Pending official confirmation by Aemet, and according to Escudero's calculations, last November was the second-warmest in history with an average maximum temperature around 22.8 degrees. It's just shy of last year's average maximum temperature which was 22.9 degrees. On 12 November, a high of 28 degrees was recorded at Malaga Airport, while inland in the Guadalhorce Valley reached above 33 degrees.

Will it continue to rain?

Another wet front may hit Malaga province on 4 December, but so far rain is not expected to fall this weekend. There will be strong winds on Saturday and Sunday, but the chance of rainfall is low.