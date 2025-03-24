Last full week of March begins with no heavy rainfall warnings in Malaga province and temperatures reaching up to 25C

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Monday, 24 March 2025, 11:01 Compartir

Believe it or not, today is not only the last full week of March; it is also the first week of the month without heavy rainfall warnings. In fact, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts that stability will be the dominant note for most of it, although a hint of showers is still seen tomorrow, especially at midday and during early afternoon.

The official forecast for today predicts stability, although for Tuesday the cloudy intervals could leave "occasional showers, more likely and intense from the afternoon onwards on the Mediterranean slope where they may be accompanied by some thunderstorms".

Otherwise, an almost completely dry week is expected, with temperatures that will rise gently, especially on Saturday, when a specific 'terral' episode could reach 25C in Malaga city and in the areas of the coast where the warm west wind usually manifests itself, such as Vélez-Málaga and Estepona.

Storm Martinho bids farewell

Storm Martinho, the last carriage of the storm train that has brought rain to Malaga province since 28 February, said goodbye on Sunday and did so at times with a reasonable intensity, with discharges of more than 30mm accumulated yesterday, according to data provided by the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network.

The wettest spots were some of the usual ones: the river Genal in Jubrique, with almost 32mm; the river Guadiaro (28); Cañete la Real (25); Cuevas del Becerro and Cortes de la Frontera (21). In addition, accumulated rainfall of between 10 and 20mm was recorded in many parts of the Serranía de Ronda, the Costa del Sol and Axarquía areas.

These have served to continue to shore up the reserves in the reservoirs, which are already heading towards the levels they had in 2021, which is the historical reference at this time to compare the current state of evolution of the drought. Up to 9am today, they accumulated 341 million cubic metres, at 56% of their capacity. This is three times more water in storage than on the same day last year (113 million cubic metres); although there is still a long way to go to reach the 366 million cubic metres that there were four years ago.

La Concepción, which supplies the western Costa del Sol, Casasola, due to the breakdown of the bottom drains, and Conde de Guadalhorce are full or will be shortly. Meanwhile, La Viñuela has reached its best level in years, at 44% and continues to rise; and Guadalhorce and Guadalteba will also continue to improve in the next few days, where runoff continues to arrive.