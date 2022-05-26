One of the largest theme parks in Europe is recruiting staff on the Costa del Sol Europa-Park is looking for people with ‘international experience’ to fill one thousand positions, and offers an immediate start

One of the largest amusement parks in Europe has set its sights on Malaga to attract workers and talent to staff its facilities. Managers at Europa-Park, in the German city of Rust, are looking for a thousand people to work the season until at least November.

The theme park is offering a wide range of jobs, with an immediate start, and has turned to Malaga because part of the complex has an Andalusian theme. They are looking for service personnel for the amusement park's food outlets, customer service positions at the attractions and cleaning duties.

Europa-Park is one of the largest theme parks in Europe, with 18 different themed areas and 15 of them represent a European country or region, including Spain. The Spanish zone, in fact, represents Andalucía, with buildings characterised by white facades, Moorish doors and picturesque fountains. Among the shows offered in this area, flamenco is the main one, and among the food and drink offerings you can find tapas, paella and sangria. The complex also has an Andalusian-themed hotel, El Andaluz, recreating a Mediterranean feel with terracotta floors, Moorish arches and a garden of palm trees.

Europa-Park opened its doors in 1975, becoming the first theme park on the European continent. It is currently one of the largest in Europe, with more than 5.5 million visitors a year.

The company will organise the accommodation of the employees (who will live in shared apartments with colleagues), transport to and from the workplace and air travel from international airports in Spain.

Minimum requirements

The minimum requirements for the jobs are to have a good level of spoken German and English, availability to travel to Germany and previous experience in similar positions.

The selection process in Spain is being handled by the Crit recruitment company, through the Malaga office. Director of Grupo Crit in Malaga, Juan Enrique López Gálvez, explained that on the Costa del Sol there is a large group of people who speak German and who might be interested in the employment offer.

The jobs will entail working at least 35 hours a week in two shifts: from 6 am to 2pm and from 2pm to 10pm. The contract will last at least until the end of November, although the campaign could continue until next January. Those interested should register on the Grupo Crit website.