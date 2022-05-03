Kind-hearted youngster from Malaga completes half-marathon walk in aid of Ukraine Clad in the colours of Ukraine, Paulo White Muñoz, who was accompanied by his father, Carlos, and family friend, Graham Hill, set off from Benalmádena Costa at around 10am and arrived at their destination in Malaga just after 2pm

Paulo (left), along with his father (second left) and Graham Hill (right) arrive at their destination in Malaga. / SUR

A kind-hearted youngster from Malaga completed a half-marathon sponsored walk on Saturday (30 April) in aid of the people of Ukraine. Paulo White Muñoz, a 20-year-old who suffers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), came up with the idea to help those affected by the current conflict after witnessing the devastating war unfold on television.

Clad in the colours of Ukraine, Paulo, who was accompanied by his father, Carlos, and family friend, Graham Hill, set off from Benalmádena Costa at around 10am and arrived at their destination in Malaga just after 2pm, where a group of well-wishers were waiting at the finish line.

The caring youngster, who attends the Universidad Laboral Malaga, set up a JustGiving page with the hope of raising 1,000 euros. The campaign has so far raised more than 630 euros, although the page will remain open until the end of May in order to try and hit the target.

“I am not only proud of how Paulo has taken it upon himself to do the walk, but also for how a person on the autism spectrum like him can feel such immense empathy for the Ukrainian people. It is so impressive,” his proud father told SUR in English.

