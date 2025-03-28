Junta to promote Ronda more to reduce the effects of severed connection with the Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga. Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:30 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía is to increase promotion of Ronda as a destination now that the direct road to the mountain town from Marbella is going to be closed until at least August. The A-397 suffered a rock fall in the recent rain, which is expected to hit the town's tourist numbers.

The strategy to support Ronda will focus on increasing awareness in those other areas from which it is still easily accessible. There will be advertising at Malaga, Seville and Jerez airports as well as the main train stations in Malaga and Seville.

"We want to enhance the visibility of Ronda in these transport hubs, taking advantage of their high passenger flow to generate a positive impact on tourists arrivals," said regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal. His department is also encouraging more organised visits from travel agents from various countries.