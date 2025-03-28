Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junta to promote Ronda more to reduce the effects of severed connection with the Costa del Sol
Road closure

Tourist promotion will focus on areas whose access to the mountain town has not been affected by the closure of the San Pedro road, with campaigns at Malaga, Seville and Jerez airports, among other places

SUR

Malaga.

Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:30

The Junta de Andalucía is to increase promotion of Ronda as a destination now that the direct road to the mountain town from Marbella is going to be closed until at least August. The A-397 suffered a rock fall in the recent rain, which is expected to hit the town's tourist numbers.

The strategy to support Ronda will focus on increasing awareness in those other areas from which it is still easily accessible. There will be advertising at Malaga, Seville and Jerez airports as well as the main train stations in Malaga and Seville.

"We want to enhance the visibility of Ronda in these transport hubs, taking advantage of their high passenger flow to generate a positive impact on tourists arrivals," said regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal. His department is also encouraging more organised visits from travel agents from various countries.

