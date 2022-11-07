Junta invests nearly two million euros in ten of Malaga province's top tourist municipalities Altogether the regional government has allocated 4,783,550 euros in grants to help councils in Andalucía improve their tourist facilities and cope with the number of visitors in peak season

The Junta de Andalucía has assigned nearly two million euros for ten towns and villages in Malaga which are classified as Tourist Municipalities. The places which are benefiting from the 1,970,924 euro package are Álora (82,436 euros), Antequera (216,863), Ardales (28,056), Benalmádena (306,384), Estepona (386,488), Frigiliana (31,865), Fuengirola (337,299), Nerja (109,242), Ronda (168,932) and Torremolinos (303,359).

The grants are to enable councils to improve their tourist attractions and adapt to new technologies associated with tourism and culture.

The regional government’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, said the Junta is aware that these municipalities need extra financial help because their populations increase so much during peak season, and the grants will help to improve visitors’ experience.

Nearly five million euros in Andalucía

Altogether in Andalucía 38 Tourist Municipalities have been assigned 4,783,550 euros. Apart from those in Malaga province, the others are: Níjar, in Almeria; Barbate, Chiclana, Chipiona, Conil, Grazalema, Rota, Tarifa and Zahara in Cadiz; Rute in Córdoba; Almuñécar, Bubión, Lanjarón, Monachil and Salobreña in Granada; Almonte, Aracena, Cartaya, Isla Cristina, Lepe, Punta Umbría and Ayamonte in Huelva; Baeza, Baños de la Encina, Cazorla and La Iruela in Jaén; and Aznalcázar and Santiponce in Sevilla.