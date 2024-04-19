Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Junta declares water unfit for consumption for 5,000 people in residential area between Marbella and Mijas
Residents living in the El Chaparral area have been told they should not drink the tap water or use it for food preparation until the problem with a high level of trihalomethanes in the supply is resolved

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 19 April 2024, 09:50

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health, through its Malaga delegation, has declared the water supply of the El Chaparral residential area, which is located between the municipalities of Marbella and Mijas on the Costa del Sol, unfit for human consumption. The measure will affect around 5,000 people who live in the area.

This was indicated by the regional government in a statement issued on Thursday, in which it pointed out "the presence of high values of trihalomethanes". Trihalomethanes (THMs) are a byproduct of the water treatment process. They are formed when natural organic material, such as the decaying vegetation commonly found in lakes and reservoirs, reacts with chlorine used to treat the water.

As a result, Aquavega S.L., the water supply operator in the area, has been informed of "the need to implement corrective measures with the aim of re-establishing the regular parameters", the Junta indicated.

In the meantime, the company has been told it must inform the public that the water from El Chaparral is not suitable for direct consumption, nor is it suitable for the preparation of food. However, it may be used for personal hygiene and household cleaning.

The Junta alo said that Aquavega, in addition, "must provide an alternative supply to the population affected by the notice". In the event that the backup supply is provided by means of mobile tanks, the corresponding authorisation must be requested from the territorial delegation.

Health officials explained that the criteria for lifting the ban will be the presentation by the water supply company of a corrective plan to reduce the value of trihalomethanes below the established limits, then the implementation of it, followed up by the monitoring of the supply until it produces at least three consecutive results in line with the limits with an interval of at least 24 hours between them.

