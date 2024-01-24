Junta awards huge contract for public ambulance services across Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 17:36 | Updated 17:47h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has awarded a new contract for the supply of public ambulance services across Malaga province.

The contract awarded to UTE Servicios Socio Sanitarios Generales Spain is worth 104 million euros. The company's ambulances will service the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital, Malaga and Guadalhorce Valley Primary Care District, Costa del Sol Primary Care District, North Health Management Area, East Health Management Area and Serrania Health Management Area.

The Junta said the new contract, 45% more expensive than the previous, "will mean significant improvements for the users of the health centres as the service will be provided by a single company".

"The new contract allows the possibility of processing certain tasks and protocols with specialised personnel, which means a greater guarantee and security. It also means improvements in the response capacity for incidents," the Junta added.