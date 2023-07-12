Prices climbed by 2.6% in Malaga in June, compared to the average 1.9% in Spain

The increase in food prices has slowed but it continues to climb at a rate of 10.3% both in the province and the country

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Inflation rose by 2.6% in Malaga last month compared with a year earlier, bringing inflation back to April 2021 levels. But this figure means that the rate of price rises in the province is 0.7% higher than in Spain as a whole, where inflation stood at 1.9% in June, also equivalent to the spring of 2021. Although Spain has become the first country in the Euro zone area to bring its inflation rate below 2% – the European Central Bank's stated target – in Malaga the figure remains significantly above this level.

More detail can be extracted from the evolution of prices in June in Malaga and in Spain: the differential, i.e. the gap between the evolution of prices in the province and in the country, has narrowed. Inflation in Malaga is still higher than the Spanish average, but the gap has narrowed slightly in the last month. For example, in May, prices in Malaga were rising at a rate of 4.1%, while in Spain the figure was 3.2%, a difference of 0.9%, which in June has been reduced to 0.7%, almost half that of last February, when the consumer price index (CPI) in Malaga was 1.2% higher than in Spain, which stood at 6%.

This means that, in the short term, the slowdown in inflation has picked up speed faster in the province, than in the country as a whole. This can also be seen in the evolution of prices in the last month: while in Spain the rise was 0.6%, in Malaga it was limited to 0.5%.

For all these reasons, both in the province and in the country, the latest inflation figures represent a significant easing with respect to the worst moments both this year and in 2022. In Malaga, the CPI has fallen by almost 9% compared to the highs set in July 2022 at around 11.4%, at a time when inflation in Spain was rising at a rate of 10.8%. Malaga is one of the fourteen provinces where prices continue to rise above 2%. And one of eighteen where inflation is above the Spanish average.

Food prices

And while the rate of increase in food prices has slowed, it is still in double digits. Food and non-alcoholic beverages both in the country and in the province and in Andalucía rose by 10.3% last month. In Malaga, their rise in May had been 12.6%.

According to Spain's national statistics institute (INE) analysis, the slowdown in the rate of increase of food prices is due to the fact that fruit, bread, cereals and meat have increased less than in June 2022. In addition, the stability of the prices of milk, cheese and eggs has also contributed to this. And thirdly, lower prices for pulses and vegetables have also contributed.

Given this identical evolution in these basic goods during the month of June, the explanation for the inflation differential that persists between Malaga and Spain must be sought elsewhere. For example, in the prices of restaurants and hotels, which increased by 8.4% in Malaga, compared with an increase of 6.8% in Spain as a whole. In addition, alcoholic beverages and tobacco (9% in Malaga compared to 8.1% in Spain). Education also rose at a higher rate in the province (3%, compared to 1.6%) than in the country as a whole, and leisure and culture (5.7% compared to 5.2%).

But in Malaga housing and its supplies (water, electricity and gas) became cheaper: the fall was 13.5%, compared with 12.7% for the country as a whole. In fact, the INE highlights the progress of this component of the CPI as one of the keys to the recent easing of prices in all regions. And a third element could be included: transport, which fell by 7.6% in the country due to the evolution of fuel and lubricant prices, although in Malaga the fall was limited to 6.3%.