July record for hotel occupation on the Costa del Sol broken

It has been a historic July for hotels on the Costa del Sol with more travellers, more stays, more employment, higher rates and a growth in profitability compared to the record year of 2019.

Data from Spain's national statistics institute (INE) shows that the establishments have had 3% more bookings than before the pandemic and have achieved these results despite the fact that tourists have also paid a record price. The average cost of a night's stay in a hotel in Malaga province last month was 167 euros, 24.5% more than before the pandemic and 5% more than the previous year. This figure is also higher than the national and Andalusian average.

The Hotel Tourism Situation Report, which is published every month by the INE, confirmed that the Costa del Sol's pull is still strong. The report pointed out that the hotels received 693,528 travellers, who generated 2,580,880 stays, of which more than 1.7 million were made by foreign tourists. The figure highlights the full recovery of international tourism, which has surpassed the figures for July 2019.

The Association of Hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) expects occupancy in August to exceed 86%, after improving the forecast at the end of July by 2.5%. Even so, it noted that this figure will be 2% below last year's records and considerably lower than in 2019, when it reached 89.73%.

"International tourism, which represents 60% of demand in August, is recovering to a high degree with respect to the figures for 2022, while national tourism has reduced in contrast to 2021 and 2022," the association's executive committee said.

Andalucía

The Costa el Sol continues to lead tourism activity in Andalucía, accounting for almost 39% of the total number of overnight stays in the eight provinces. Andalusian establishments received 2.1 million travellers, an increase of 2.3% compared to the same month in 2022. The regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, chaired by Arturo Bernal, pointed out that "once again the evolution of the foreign market is mainly responsible for these increases, with an increase of 11.2% in international travellers and 11.4% more stays." Bernal said the figures show that the region "continues to consolidate strong growth, supported especially in the recovery of the international markets". He noted that, in the period from January to July, Andalucía's hotel establishments received a total of 11.3 million travellers and 30.2 million overnight stays representing increases over the previous year of 9% and 8.7%, respectively.

Forecasts from the Junta are for overnight stays to rise by 3.8% this August, 4.1% in September and 4.4% in October. These expectations would mean a total of 48.5 million stays in Andalusian hotels in the period from January to October, 6.9% more than in the first 10 months of 2022.