These are the jobs that nobody wants in Malaga Spain’s State employment service (SEPE) has published a list of occupations that are struggling to fill vacant posts and it allows for the hiring of foreign workers not resident in Spain to cover these vacancies

Spain’s Ministry for Employment has released the latest unemployment data and although for the third consecutive month it has decreased in the province of Malaga, there are still 145,891 people out of work.

The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has published a list of occupations in which companies cannot find workers. This is the known as the ‘catalogue of occupations that are difficult to fill’, which is published quarterly, and in Malaga most of the positions are related to the naval or fishing sector, with the exception of two: professional sports people and sports trainers.

This list is compiled on the basis of information provided by the regional employment services, which communicate the demands of companies that they have not been able to fill due to a lack of suitable profiles among those registered as job seekers. According to Royal Decree 557/2011, of 20 April, "occupations which, due to their nature, could be covered by people registered as job seekers after their participation in training activities programmed by the public employment services" may not be included.

As such, the aim of this catalogue is to justify that "the national employment situation" which allows for the hiring of foreign workers not resident in Spain to cover these vacancies, which must always be specified by the company.

The Regulation of Organic Law 4/2000 of 11 January on the rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain and their social integration establishes the inclusion of the demand for employment in this quarterly catalogue (valid from the first to the last working day of the calendar quarter following that of its publication) as a requirement for processing the initial authorisation for temporary residence and work as an employee for foreigners who are not resident in Spain.

In this latest update, the catalogue includes the following occupations for Malaga province:

• Naval refrigeration engineers

• Chief engineer officers on merchant vessels

• Naval machinists

• Coastal mechanics

• Naval mechanics

• Merchant ship pilots

• Ship pursers

• Professional sports people

• Sports trainers

• Radio officers in the Merchant Navy

• Ship's cooks

• Passenger ship auxiliaries

• Ship stewards

• Ship engine oilers

• Specialised ship fire officers

• Deck hands (except fishing)