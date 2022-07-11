Jellyfish warning on the western beaches of the Costa del Sol On Sunday, the Aula del Mar marine observatory reported large concentrations of the invertebrates between Marbella and Manilva, and especially in Estepona, where the alert level was high

The fearsome jellyfish are already back on the beaches of Malaga province this summer. In fact, the Aula del Mar marine observatory warned on Sunday, 11 July, of a higher concentration of these invertebrates on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, specifically between Marbella and Manilva and especially in Estepona, where the level of jellyfish was high.

The app warned of high concentrations of jellyfish on the beaches of Estepona such as El Cristo, La Rada, Guadalobón and Arroyo Vaquero where the number of these invertebrates was high (amber colour in the application). On the beaches of San Pedro Alcántara and Manilva, the warning was yellow, with a medium density of jellyfish.

Additionally, few days ago, the Costa del Sol registered reports of swarms of Pelagia noctiluca in municipalities such as Mijas, as well as occasional specimens of Rhizostomas luteum in several coastal municipalities.

Every summer, the Infomedusa application monitors the situation of all Malaga province's beaches thanks to the collaboration of volunteers, lifeguard services and town halls.