Jellyfish detected on several beaches of the Costa del Sol Usually these shoals form in the open sea, but the wind and currents can bring them closer to bathing areas

At the moment, jellyfish are arriving in dribs and drabs, so bathers on the Costa del Sol shouldn't be too alarmed. But even so, some shoals of them have been hanging around the coastline of Malaga province for days. Their presence is not massive, but this week they have already left their mark on several beaches.

On Monday they were seen along the Axarquia coast at points in Chilches, Benajarafe and Torre del Mar, as well as in some areas of Nerja and Torrox. And this Wednesday, 2 August, the Infomedusa app has warned of their arrival on the east coast of Malaga city, specifically, in the areas of El Palo and El Peñón del Cuervo.

"Their presence is increasing, especially at high tide", said the portal that has been working for almost ten years to report the location of these invertebrates on the coast of Malaga.

Last weekend the passage of jellyfish was abundant in the coastal waters of Granada province, very close to the Axarquía, and several beaches had to fly the yellow flag due to the risk of stings. Although sometimes the specimens that have been seen are large, the rhizostoma luteum have less of a sting. The more regular ones that are being spotted this week are are the pelagia noctiluca - small, mushroom-shaped and transparent with pink tones that pack quite a sting if they are touched.

Usually these jellyfish swarms are formed in the open sea, but wind and currents can bring them closer to bathing areas. They are animals that are part of the marine ecosystem and it is not advisable to remove them from the water, as their presence is necessary for the survival of other species.

What to do if stung

In case of a sting, the first thing to do is to get out of the water. Always wash the wound with seawater and remove the remains of tentacles from the skin (if visible) with a flat object such as a credit card type. It is also recommended to apply cold to the area using ice cubes wrapped in a towel for about 15 minutes (with 2 to 3 minute rest periods). This will help prevent the venom from entering the bloodstream.