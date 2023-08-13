Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

These are the Costa del Sol beaches where jellyfish have been spotted this Sunday

Beach safety ·

According to data collected at 1pm, a medium level of jellyfish numbers has been recorded

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 13 August 2023, 13:35

It seems that jellyfish are reluctant to leave the Costa del Sol beaches in Malaga province, although this Sunday, 13 August, the incidence is much lower than in previous days.

According to the Infomedusas app, only bathers on the following beaches could encounter these annoying invertebrates. Specifically, according to the data collected at 1pm, a medium level of jellyfish numbers is registered:

Marbella

Nueva Andalucía, Ventura del Mar, Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro Alcántara and Linda Vista and Guadalmina.

Malaga city

Guadalmar.

Vélez-Málaga

Almayate.

