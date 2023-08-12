Jellyfish alert: these are the Costa del Sol beaches affected this Saturday

Sections
Saturday, 12 August 2023, 14:38
The presence of jellyfish on the coast of Malaga province is relatively low this Saturday, 12 August, compared to previous days. According to the Infomedusas app - with data collected until 2pm - the beaches most affected by these invertebrates are those in Marbella.
Specifically, jellyfish have been detected in:
La Víbora, Real de Zaragoza, Pinomar, Costa Bella, El Alicate, Los Monteros, La Adelfa, Realejo, Río Real, El Pinillo, El Cable, La Bajadilla, La Venus, El Faro, Fontanilla, Casablanca, Nagüeles, El Ancón, Puerto Banús, Río Verde, Nueva Andalucía, Ventura del Mar, Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro Alcántara and Linda Vista.
Peñón del Cuervo.
El Faro.
