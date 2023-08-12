Jellyfish alert: these are the Costa del Sol beaches affected this Saturday Infomedusas reports that some Malaga province beaches have detected the presence of these invertebrates today, 12 August

Raquel Merino

The presence of jellyfish on the coast of Malaga province is relatively low this Saturday, 12 August, compared to previous days. According to the Infomedusas app - with data collected until 2pm - the beaches most affected by these invertebrates are those in Marbella.

Specifically, jellyfish have been detected in:

Marbella

La Víbora, Real de Zaragoza, Pinomar, Costa Bella, El Alicate, Los Monteros, La Adelfa, Realejo, Río Real, El Pinillo, El Cable, La Bajadilla, La Venus, El Faro, Fontanilla, Casablanca, Nagüeles, El Ancón, Puerto Banús, Río Verde, Nueva Andalucía, Ventura del Mar, Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro Alcántara and Linda Vista.

Malaga city

Peñón del Cuervo.

Mijas

El Faro.