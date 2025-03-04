ITB travel fair in Berlin starts today with a strong presence from the Andalucía region

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:08 Compartir

The Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) travel fair in Berlin starts today and Andalucía, the Costa del Sol and Malaga city are setting up a large-scale display to strengthen connections with the German market. The Andalusian presence at the fair promises to bring success back to the Spanish region, increasing both the loyalty of German tourists and income in the industry.

The German tourist has one of the most attractive profiles for countries all over the world due to the high rate of travel. Moreover, Germany is the country with the largest population among EU members (84.7 million). For that reason, more than 170 countries will be competing to improve their share of business at ITB.

Many Spanish business owners, professionals and officials have travelled to the fair aiming to maintain the upward trend in tourism, which Andalucía is already achieving. They are among the record 5,800 national and international exhibitors taking part in the event, which is a 5% increase compared to the 2024 edition. Under the slogan 'The world of travel lives here', organisers of the fair have stated that "the ITB buyers' circle is an indicator of the recovery of the sector. Growth has been significant, especially in key travel segments such as cruises and travel technology, but also in the dynamic markets of Southern Europe, Asia, Africa and the Arab countries".

The event seeks to address the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing market. The fair is key for the country, especially since, for Germans, travel is a priority and a basic commodity. Germans do not cut back on holidays and save up every month to make sure they get to experience these getaways, even at a time of uncertainty marked by the country's delicate economic situation and a change of government that has yet to take place. "The travel industry is a key economic force for Germany," said Norbert Fiebig, president of the German travel association (DRV), in a statement following the win of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) in the elections.

Spain tops rankings as most popular holiday destination

Despite the economic uncertainty, Germany still has a GDP per capita that is 20% above the Eurozone average. According to a report by IPK International, the German tourism industry experienced strong growth in 2024.

The report also noted that "Spain tops the rankings as the most popular holiday destination, followed by the US, Germany, France, Italy and destinations such as Mexico, Turkey, the UK and Austria". Sunny locations with access to a beach, urban breaks and round trips are the types of holidays that experience the highest level of growth. "The trend towards direct bookings and alternative accommodations underlines a growing desire for flexibility and individual travel experiences. All these developments and the growing demand for authentic, high-quality experiences promise good business for the travel industry in 2025," stated the report.

At this year's ITB edition, Andalucía will once again display a large stand (535 square metres), with the collaboration of sixty companies and institutions, to promote its offers, especially to younger tourists. Junta de Andalucía's head of tourism, Arturo Bernal, stated that "Germany is one of our strategic markets, with a tourist profile that seeks authentic, sustainable and quality experiences". He also highlighted the importance of attracting visitors at any time of the year and throughout the region.

The Costa del Sol will also have its own stand of 235 square metres and 35 participating companies, focusing on building connections with visitors with greater purchasing power. Francisco Salado, head of Turismo Costa del Sol, seeks to continue the upward trend, which marked 2024, by attracting the type of tourist that generates higher income. As a reference point, in 2024 the German market generated an income of nearly 1.3 billion euros in 2024, an increase of 15.4%; 981,880 German passengers arrived in Andalucía (a 19.3% increase). Malaga Airport received 75.5% of German tourists visiting Andalucía and 6.7% of those who were coming to Spain in general. "Four out of every ten German tourists in Andalucía booked accommodation on the Costa del Sol, which gives an idea of our undisputed leadership," said Salado.

Malaga city will also return to its stand at this year's ITB, from which it will target the 'premium' tourist. "The statistics show that 2024 ended with a total of 208,409 overnight stays booked by 80,342 German tourists visiting Malaga. These figures represent an increase of 7% and 2.93%, respectively", said Jacobo Florido, councillor for tourism.