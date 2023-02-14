Israir to run direct flights between Malaga and Tel Aviv The Israeli airline will operate the route weekly, on Tuesdays, between May 16 and October 24

Israeli airline Israir will connect Malaga with Tel Aviv starting 16 May. The airline will cover a new route with a weekly flight until 24 October. The flights are scheduled to run every Tuesday with a departure time of 2.25pm from Malaga returning from Tel Aviv at 9am.

With the announcement of the new route, the Andalusian Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport is aiming to increase the region's presence in the Israeli tourism market. To do this the region is participating in the International Mediterranean Travel Market (Imtm) on 15 and 16 February. Malaga will be presented as a viable destination to operators, airlines and intermediaries on the Israeli market.

“The objective of the Andalusian delegation at this fair will be to increase the number of travellers to the region,” said the ministry in a statement.

At the event, Andalucía plans working meetings with up to 80 Israeli travel agencies. The delegation will also attend a training day discussing the types of tourist that travel from Israel, as well visiting the headquarters of local operators.

The ministry added that Israel was an interesting market to help boost year-round tourism as it has different holiday seasons from traditional European destinations. It also has cultural and historical links with the Iberian peninsula with the nearly two million Sephardic Jews in the world, most of them in Israel.