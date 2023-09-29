Investors bet on Malaga for growth at Sun&Tech forum At the SUR-organised event, with Gerard Piqué among the speakers, experts identified artificial intelligence and cyber- security as big challenges

It has been a number of years now since Malaga committed to growing its economy though attracting jobs and investment from big names in high tech and startups alike.

On Tuesday this week at the third Sun&Tech Málaga, a high-profile forum organised by SUR and focusing on the growing tech sector in the area, companies and investors came together to discuss the challenges facing the industry. Many highlighted their commitment to Malaga and Andalucía for further growth.

Among the speakers was former top Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, who now makes a name for himself as an investor. Interviewed by SUR editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo on stage in the packed auditorium, Piqué explained that after two decades in the world of football, he is now an investor, "to have a good time. I try to make money but that is not an end goal. [Investing money] gives me the ability to be disruptive."

Piqué commented on his investment in his Kings and Queens Leagues seven-a-side football tournaments. "I want to generate ideas and blow people's minds when they see it," he continued, adding that, "the young people in the Kings League will captivate their parents and grandparents".

Also among the speakers at the event, held at the Diputación provincial authority's main building in the city, was Albert Rivera, the former leader of political party Ciudadanos. Rivera now works in the private sector as a consultant. Addressing the audience with the experience in the public sector as well, he stressed that strong public-private cooperation was needed to help the tech sector grow. He also added that Spain has to change its way of thinking and "move from subsidising to investing".

As well as praising Malaga as a place to invest in technology growth, participants discussed opportunities and challenges presented by the growth of artificial intelligence software and how to maintain the internet safe through cybersecurity.