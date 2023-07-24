Interactive map | Spain's General Election results in Malaga province, district by district

Alba Martín Campos Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The map of Malaga province, like that of Spain, is tinged blue and red after the 23 July General Election. If we analyse the data by districts, the most detailed level of data we can access, it is possible to see which party led in each area almost street by street.

The Partido Popular won the most seats, and it is the colour of Alberto Núñez Feijoo's party that predominates in Malaga. However, unlike what happened in the regional and local elections, PSOE managed to be the most voted for party in 37% of the 1,085 districts in the province. Yolanda Díaz's group, Sumar, lead in the districts in the municipalities of Arenas, Arriate, Casabermeja, Casares, Istán and Teba. On the other hand, Santiago Abascal's Vox only lead in one district of Malaga city.

On the map below you can find out how people voted in your district by using the search engine or hovering your mouse over the map.