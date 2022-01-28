Inditex closes six Uterqüe, Zara Home, Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull&Bear stores in the province Malaga city says goodbye to two stores, while Torremolinos and Antequera are left without the any of the group's shops

Since the end of 2020, Inditex has been immersed in a digital transformation that aims to give less prominence to physical stores and more to online trading. This, in street language, translates into store closures.

Specifically, at the beginning of 2022, the fashion giant will close six stores in the province of Malaga, which will affect brands such as Zara Home, Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull&Bear, and will end with the projected closures of Uterqüe. This is what Inditex calls its "physical store optimisation plan", which was accelerated in the wake of the pandemic.

The last three Uterqüe stores will close at the beginning of February in the two most commercial areas of the province: Marqués de Larios street, in Malaga city, and Puerto Banús, in Marbella. There will be no other commercial outlet for Uterqüe other than integrating into Massimo Dutti, to take advantage of the brand's projection in 74 markets around the world.