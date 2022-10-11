KLM steps up winter flights to the Costa del Sol due to rise in demand from Dutch tourists The Netherlands is now the second most important international source market for hotels and other accommodation in Malaga province

The Costa del Sol has become very fashionable for tourists from the Netherlands, whose numbers have increased so much that this is now the second most important international source market for hotels and other accommodation in Malaga province, after the British.

There was a 23% rise in tourists from Holland in the first eight months of this year and as a result the KLM airline has announced that it is increasing its flights to the Costa this winter, with four a week in each direction between Amsterdam and Malaga from October to March. This is one return flight more than before the pandemic.

This winter KLM will be flying from six Spanish airports to Amsterdam-Schiphol: Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga and Valencia.

KLM’s partner Air France has also announced that it will run flights from six Spanish airports this winter, namely Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Seville and Valencia. There will be 18 return flights a week from Malaga to Paris, compared with 21 before the pandemic.

KLM and Air France will also be offering direct flights in conjunction with their joint venture ally, Delta Air Lines, from Madrid and Barcelona to New York-JFK, and from Madrid to Atlanta.