Hugh Grant is to star in Kaos, the new Netflix series that is filming in Malaga from Monday The first season of the show for the streaming giant will have eight episodes and will be shot in different locations spread between the Axarquía and Marbella over the next few weeks

The information about the new Netflix series filming in Malaga has been coming out in dribs and drabs. First we knew the title, Kaos; then that Aurora Perrineau (Into the Dark) would have a role in it; and finally that the streaming giant will be filming next week. Now, we also know that the cast of this new production will include one of the biggest stars of international cinema, Hugh Grant, playing the role of Zeus. The scenes will be shot in different locations between the Axarquía and Marbella, including Malaga city.

The presence of British actor Hugh Grant as Zeus also lends an air of comedy, albeit black comedy, to this fantasy story that begins with the god of gods facing a rebellion for which he was not prepared: a wrinkle on his forehead predicts old age and his downfall, and that leads to a neurosis that adds paranoia to his well-known classic conditions of narcissist, vengeful and insecure.

At the same time, Poseidon, god of the sea, is more concerned with the size of his mega-yacht and the party than with the wellbeing of the mortals who inhabit the Earth, where a revolution to change the established order is beginning to take shape.

“I think I’m still in a state of shock at the news that Hugh Grant agreed to play Zeus; that was my dream. He is leading a superb cast of actors and we feel extremely honoured to have him on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin, said the creator of the series, Charlie Covell. This will not be the first visit to the Costa del Sol for the star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually: in 2016 he spent a relaxing holiday on the Golden Mile in Marbella.

As well as Hugh Grant, this series will be bringing a great cast of international actors to Malaga, including Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, and a cameo part for singer and actress Billie Piper.

The first season of Kaos will have eight episodes and filming begins in Malaga on Monday. Written by Charlie Cowell, the series is produced by the Sister company and Anthem, and the directors will be Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo.