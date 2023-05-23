How long will this much-needed rain in Malaga province remain?

Sections
Malaga
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:20
In a matter of days the people of Malaga province have gone from asking when it will rain to when it will stop.
Well, the answer is that there are still some wet days ahead. According to state weather agency Aemet's forecast, it will continue to rain until Wednesday this week. Then the probability will drop on Thursday and Friday, before raining again at the weekend (especially Sunday, based on yesterday's models).
Even at the beginning of next week the storms could continue to affect the province. "All that remains of the month of May will continue to be in an unstable weather situation, similar to the one now," explained Jesús Riesco, director of the Malaga meteorological centre. Therefore, on Wednesday the high-altitude depression that is now affecting the area will withdraw, but a new one is expected to arrive at the weekend. This scenario will last until the beginning of the last week of the month, at the gates of June.
The main change is that from Thursday the daytime temperatures, which are now below normal, will tend to return to normal, up to maximum values of 23-24C degrees in Malaga city. Another unknown, especially among meteorology followers, is whether some of the heavy rainfall that is expected in the provinces of Almeria and Granada will be experienced here.
“If it touches the Axarquía it will not be like in the east, it will be brief if anything does come and it does not seem that it will leave too much; something can come, but much less,” said José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga's meteorology. He agrees that another ‘Dana’ high-level depression could leave rain at the weekend, although he warns that there is still a long way to go before knowing where it will be positioned.
