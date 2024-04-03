Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Courtyard of a hotel in the centre of Malaga city. SUR
Costa del Sol hotels expect to fill almost 76% of their beds this April
Tourism

Costa del Sol hotels expect to fill almost 76% of their beds this April

After a worse than expected Easter week, the occupancy rate for the first quarter was still four points higher than last year

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 16:30

The Costa del Sol is heading for a 76% occupancy rate in its hotels this April, latest data shows.

The Association of Hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), predicted the rate based on current bookings and said they hope the figure will increase as the days go by. "These are provisional figures as we hope that the increase in flights during the fourth month of the year to Malaga Airport will serve as an incentive, along with the arrival of good weather, to increase the arrival of tourists in the coming months," said the group's executive committee.

The association also said the occupancy rate in the first quarter of this year was better than that last year. However, the Easter period - between 22 and 31 March - ended with 71% occupancy. Meanwhile, the period between 27 March and 1 April ended with a 69% occupancy rate. nowhere near the 84% reached last year.

"Undoubtedly, these figures are much worse than expected by the sector and were caused by the downpours recorded in the last week. It has been a very positive Easter week to alleviate the drought situation in the province, but it was very negative for hotels in the province in general," the group said. Only two destinations, Benalmádena and Ronda, registered occupancy figures above 80%, it pointed out. José Luque, president of Aehcos, said: "all this has meant that the month of March has closed with a hotel occupancy rate of 75.10%, or in other words, 2.53% less than March 2023".

However, the tourist pull of January and February, in which for the first time in history Malaga accommodation recorded more than three million overnight stays, was key for the quarter to close four points above 2023. "Specifically, January closed with a hotel occupancy rate of 58.23% and February with 71.55%. This means that the balance of the first quarter of the year was 68.29%, which is 4% more than that recorded the previous year. A positive closing," Aehcos pointed out.

