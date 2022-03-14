Hotels and restaurants on the Costa del Sol are looking for staff A recruitment day has been organised for 29 March at the Palacio de Ferias in Malaga, where applicants will be interviewed and those selected will be able to start immediately

The Covid-19 pandemic in Spain has made the traditional problems faced by the hotel and restaurant sector in finding qualified staff even more difficult than usual, as many workers have found jobs elsewhere, such as in the construction or logistics sectors.

With Easter week less than a month away, more than 50 companies have now got together to organise a recruitment day on 29 March at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga. There, they will interview applicants who are interested in the jobs they have to offer between 9am and 6pm, and those who are selected will be able to start work immediately.

The recruitment day has been organised by the Mahos association of Malaga and the Aehcos association of the Costa del Sol, and is sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía, the Malaga provincial council and Malaga city hall.

This is an unprecedented initiative on the Costa del Sol, but sources in the sector say it is very necessary if the tourism sector is to recover to its pre-pandemic levels, despite the continuing concern over how the Covid situation will develop and now the conflict in Ukraine. The recruitment day will be advertised in the media and social media.

José Luque, the president of Aehcos, says it is an important opportunity for people looking for work in the sector to make direct compact with those with jobs to fill. “It is also an important way for workers who have some experience to acquire more knowledge by taking a job in a different type of business within the sector,” he explains.