The hotel sector in Spain helps Ukrainian refugees to find work The Check In Jobs platform, which puts employers and jobseekers in touch within seconds, is now available in the Ukrainian language

The tourist accommodation sector has adapted its jobs platform to help Ukrainian refugees to find work. The Confederación Española de Hoteles y Alojamientos Turísticos (CEHAT), Instituto Tecnológico Hotelero (ITH) and beWanted have added the Ukrainian language to the Check In Jobs platform, which puts employers and jobseekers in contact within seconds.

The Confederation, which represents more than 16,000 hotels, has explained that the aim is to channel the solidarity of the hotel sector via artificial intelligence, to help the refugees find a job in Spain and begin a new life.

Announcing the scheme, Jorge Marichal, the president of Cehat, said “a large part of tourism is its workers, and we are continually looking for people who are committed and motivated to join our teams. The people of Ukraine have more than demonstrated their unity, resilience and strength. When the conflict in their country began, hotels here began to make beds available for those displaced by the war and we want to carry on supporting them in such difficult times. That is why we are helping them o find work in the Spanish hotel sector, because many of those who come intend to integrate into society here, providing their knowledge and contributing the the challenge of constantly improving the tourism sector.

He also pointed out that hotels in Spain need a wide variety of staff and many offer training, which would be an ideal opportunity for refugees as well as local jobseekers.