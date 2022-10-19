Costa del Sol Hospital slips six places in the ranking of those with the best reputations in Spain The Clínico hospital in Malaga has climbed ten places up the list and is now in 21st place

The Clínico Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga is high on the list of the best hospitals in Spain in 2022, as it is now in 21st place. It has moved up ten places since the last medical reputation monitor was drawn up by Merco, which was for 2020.

The Regional Hospital in Malaga, which used to be called the Carlos Haya, is in 25th place but this is nine below its previous 16th position. The Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella has also dropped slightly, from 61st on the list to 67th.

The ranking is created from the votes of doctors, nurses, patients associations, managers and health journalists, and it measures the quality and clinical management of the hospitals.

The first five on the list are La Paz (Madrid), Clínic de Barcelona, Gregorio Marañón (Madrid), 12 de Octubre (Madrid) and Vall D'Hebron (Barcelona). In Andalucía the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville is highest, in eighth place, followed by the Reina Sofía in Cordoba (12th), the Virgen Macarena in Seville (13th) and San Cecilio in Granada (19th).