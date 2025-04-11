Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Umbrellas in the Alameda Principal in Malaga. Migue Fernández
Holy Week starts with yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol
Holy Week starts with yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

State weather agency Aemet's warning for downpours and thunderstorms will affect the city, the Guadalhorce valley and coastal areas

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:34

The first processions of Holy Week in Malaga province are being threatened by rain. Not only that, but the rains could be heavy and be accompanied by storms.

For the moment, this Friday of Sorrows has begun with the first drops of muddy rain due to the dense 'calima' haze of dust from the Sahara desert over Malaga province, although it will be more the dirt generated than the rain itself, which for now has only left a few light showers.

In the late hours of this Friday evening and early part of Saturday, Spain's Aemet state weather agency has activated a yellow warning (slight risk), which affects Malaga city, the Guadalhorce Valley areas and the western Costa del Sol. There is a possibility of accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm just one hour.

As for the timetable, the worst is expected between midnight tonight and 3pm on Saturday. Therefore, as far as Malaga's Holy Week is concerned, the greatest impact will be on the transfer of the Cautivo procession, which every year attracts thousands of people to the Trinidad neighbourhood.

However, during the afternoon, especially from 6pm tomorrow evening, the weather will turn around and the chance of rain is likely to plummet to zero.

As for Palm Sunday, the morning is expected to be calm, so the Pollinica in Malaga city will be able to go out. However, the weather is expected to be more difficult in the afternoon. While on Easter Monday, as of today, there is no sign of rain in the weather models.

Another change in the weather is expected on Holy Tuesday, when the risk of rain is high again; although for Holy Wednesday and Maundy Thursday it is expected that all the processions will be able to take to the streets.

