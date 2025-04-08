Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hiker rescued by helicopter after falling down waterfall in Malaga national park
112 incident

Hiker rescued by helicopter after falling down waterfall in Malaga national park

The injured man, 52, was was found and stabilised by members of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit and the provincial fire brigade before being flown to hospital

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:25

A 52-year-old man was airlifted to safety by helicopter after falling down a waterfall in the Sierra de las Nieves national park in Malaga province. The accident happened at midday on Sunday, causing injuries to the man's knees, elbows and a more serious one to the back, which prevented him from walking.

Other people in the area called the 112 Andalucía emergency services. A large deployment of the Guardia Civil's specialised mountain rescue unit and the provincial fire brigade rescued the hiker thanks to the map coordinates provided.

The injured man was taken to Hospital Clínico de Málaga by helicopter. At the moment, there is no information about his condition.

