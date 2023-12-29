High-speed train tickets from just eight euros go on sale in Spain

Europa Press Friday, 29 December 2023, 09:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

Iryo is offering train tickets as cheap as eight euros to travel to all of its destinations in Spain in 2024.

The private high-speed operator owned by Trenitalia partners Air Nostrum and Globalvia, launched the promotion on Wednesday 27 December. It is valid until 11 January.

The company, which has just celebrated its first year of operations in the country, already connects the capital Madrid with ten other cities, including Malaga, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Cuenca, Valencia, Albacete, Alicante, Seville, Cordoba and Tarragona.

Depending on the destination chosen at the time of purchase, passengers will be able to find fares ranging from eight to 20 euros during the promotion.

The most competitive prices are on the Madrid-Valencia route, available from eight euros, and Madrid-Barcelona, from 16 euros. Destinations such as Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Albacete and Alicante can be found from 18 euros, and the latest Barcelona-Seville connection, inaugurated on 10 December, starts at 20 euros.