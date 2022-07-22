Spain's Met Office forecasts highs above 40 degrees across Malaga province from Monday First summer terral wind set to fuel high temperatures says weather expert

Six Andalusian provinces, are among ten provinces across Spain, which have given an amber warning alert for high temperatures by Spain's Met Office for this Friday, for temperatures around 40ºC. Another twenty will be at yellow risk for values between 34-39C, according to Aemet.

Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Zaragoza, Toledo, Gerona and Badajoz will be at significant risk this Friday due to the 40C maximum temperatures that will be reached, except in Zaragoza and Gerona where the temperature will reach 39C, and in Jaén, Seville and Cordoba it is likely that 41C will be reached.

Mallorca, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Huesca, Teruel, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Lérida, Madrid, Murcia, Valencia, Cáceres, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife, with temperatures of between 34-39C, will be at a lower risk, with a yellow warning.

Aemet has forecast highs of more than 40C across much of Malaga province from Monday. In the capital, a high of 39 degrees is expected. The minimum temperatures in most towns and cities will range between 24 and 25 degrees. Maximum forecast temperatures are: Coín (45C), Pizarra (44C), Alhaurín el Grande (43C), Cártama (43C) Álora (43C), Alhaurín de la Torre (42C), Antequera (42C), Manilva (41C), Estepona (41C), Ronda (40C), Mijas and Torremolinos (40C).

First strong terral of summer

Weather expert José Luis Escudero, in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), says that the first strong terral of this summer could arrive next Monday. "The European model gives maximum temperatures of 39 and 40C in the Guadalhorce Valley, 37 and 38C in Axarquia and between 35 and 37C in the capital and Estepona," he points out.

Escudero said if the forecast is confirmed in the next few days, many areas will start the week with soaring temperatures. It would be the first strong terral wind of the summer. Last summer ten days of the hot wind were recorded.

The hottest day last year in the province was on Saturday, 24 July, when the thermometers reached 42.6C.

This year the hottest temperature recorded was in June, with 37.8 degrees.