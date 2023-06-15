Here are 14 free things to enjoy in Malaga province during European Archaeology Days A visit to the live excavation of a Roman site, guided visits to the caves of Ardales and Nerja or workshops on perfumery in antiquity are just some of the memorable experiences on offer between 16 and 18 June

A visit to the live excavation of a Roman site, guided tours of the caves of Ardales and Nerja or workshops on perfumery in antiquity are some of the experiences on offer for free at some of Malaga province’s most valuable archaeological sites between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 June.

The cultural activities planned for this weekend are part of the 14th edition of European Archaeology Days, which aims to acknowledge Andalusian heritage, as well as the research, protection and excavation work carried out by archaeologists.

The experiences, promoted by the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), part of the French Ministry of Culture, will be held in the Malaga municipalities of Antequera, Ardales, Cártama, Málaga, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Ronda and Vélez-Málaga.

In addition to excavation sites and caves, there will be free access to museums, megalithic monuments and even the Roman villas of Antiopa and La Estación, or the funerary mosques of Calle Agua.

The Ministry of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía is counting on the participation of not only the museums, sites and enclaves, but also many associations, foundations, primary and secondary schools and universities, as well as town councils and private entities, which will help run 104 activities in 151 sessions for Andalucía’s 14th Archaeology Days series.

IMPORTANT: To enjoy the experiences, you must book in advance by email (jornadasarqueologia2023@gmail.com)

The full name of the person requesting the activity, the number of people in the group and their place of origin must be included. Each activity has a maximum number of participants.

Guided tour of the Antequera dolmens site

One of the jewels of prehistory, not only in Europe but also in the world, can be discovered in an educational tour of the site. Composed of the dolmens of Menga, Viera and El Romeral, since 2016 they are one of the Andalusian enclaves that has been deemed a World Heritage Site.

When: 17 and 18 June, at 11am

Perfumery workshops in antiquity

Through the sense of smell we can also learn more about what life was like thousands of years ago. This is the aim of the two perfume workshops planned for this weekend at the Antequera City Museum, which houses the Ephebe, among other famous pieces. Of the two experiences planned, one will be for the visually impaired.

When: 16 June, at 11.30am

Guided archaeological visits to the Villa de la Estación (Antequera)

One of the latest archaeological sites to become a museum in the province of Malaga opens its doors for a free guided tour that offers an intense journey through the Roman history of Antequera.

When: 16, 17 and 18 June, at 11am

Guided tour of the Ardales Cave

At this tour, you will be able to learn about the first art made by humans and the excavations on the middle and upper Palaeolithic levels.

When: 17 June, at 4pm

Visit to a live excavation site (Cártama)

Being present while an archaeological site is being excavated is an experience not usually available to the general public. Under the slogan, Open for excavation, visitors will be able to visit the Roman archaeological site in the Plaza de la Constitución in Cártama Pueblo, while archaeologists dig.

When: 17 June, at 10am

Conferences in the Museum of Malaga (Palacio de la Aduana)

There will also be activities in Malaga city. These will include educational conferences which will be divided into two sessions (one on Friday afternoon and the other on Saturday morning). These informative talks will be given by the archaeological teams that have been working at different sites in the province in the past two years.

When: 16 June, from 4.30pm to 8pm, and 17 June, from 10.30am to 1.30pm

Guided tours of the Roman Theatre (Malaga)

One of the most important historical monuments in Malaga city cannot be missed from the European Archaeology Days. Located in the centre of the city, at the foot of the Alcazaba, you can take an extensive tour of its monumental remains.

When: 16 and 18 June, at 11am

Visits to the funerary mosques of Calle Agua (Barrio de la Victoria, Malaga)

They have only recently been opened to the public and are not as well-known as other archaeological sites in Malaga city. For this reason, these archaeological days are particularly important for this medieval cemetery, which is considered to be one of the most important to have been discovered in the province.

When: 16 June, at 10.30am; 17 and 18 June, at 11am

Visits to Nerja Cave

This cave cannot just be visited free of charge, as long as you book in advance, but you can also visit archaeological sites here that are not included in the usual tourist route.

When: 16 June, at 5pm, and 17 June, at 10am

Guided visit to the Museum of Nerja

This is usually the perfect complement for those who want to visit the Nerja Cave, as it is a museum space that gives an even better understanding of the past in this part of Andalucía; from prehistoric times to the last century. Among other valuable archaeological pieces, it has the recently re-studied Epipalaeolithic skeleton of Pepita, the name by which it was baptised years ago. Thanks to technology, it is now possible to not only see her bones and skull, but also to talk to her and see what she would have looked like.

When: 16 June, at 11am

Guided speleological visits to the Cueva de la Victoria and the Galería del Higuerón (Rincón de la Victoria)

Along with the Cueva del Tesoro, Rincón has one of the most remarkable caves for understanding prehistory in Malaga, the Cueva de la Victoria. Since last year, archaeological and speleological visits have been available both in this cave and in the Higuerón gallery, which is accessed from the Cueva del Tesoro. In this experience you can see the archaeological excavations, cave art and prehistoric burials. You will need to wear sports shoes and suitable clothing. There are also age and physical restrictions.

When: 16 and 18 June, at 11am

Guided tours of the Villa Romana Antiopa (Rincón de la Victoria)

Through this Roman villa you can see an exceptional collection of mosaics, but also enjoy unique experiences such as discovering what garum smelled like.

When: 16, 17 and 18 June

Guided visits to Acinipo (Ronda)

One of the most important Roman sites in Andalucía is located to the north of the city of the Tagus, where visitors who reserve their place in advance as part of these days will be able to see the recent work carried out on the extraordinary Roman theatre. The theatre was probably built in the middle of the 1st century BC and is one of the oldest and most unique in ancient Roman Hispania.

When: 16 June, at 10am; 17 and 18 June at 11.30am

Experimental archaeology workshops for children at MUVEL

In Vélez-Málaga they have also thought of the youngest visitors (between 7 and 11 years old). The Museum of Vélez will offer an educational experience on archaeological work at the service of society on this weekend.

When: 17 and 18 June, at 11.30am

