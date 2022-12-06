Heavy rain and wind caused some thirty incidents in Malaga province The rainfall has benefited the western Costa and the Guadalhorce area, where more than 60mm fell between Monday evening and Tuesday morning

The rains and strong winds caused around thirty incidents in the province on Monday evening and early this Tuesday morning (6 December). Marbella was the most affected town, where a small tornado on Monday afternoon broke glass at the Costa del Sol Hospital, causing a worker to be slightly injured.

Spain's meteorological agency (Aemet) said no rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, although from Thursday onwards there is a high probability of showers.

Jesús Riesco, director of Aemet in Malaga, told SUR that up to 100mm of rain is forecast for some areas of the province between Thursday and Monday. Some locations on the western Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce area have already received more than 60mm.

The office managing the emergency 112 line said most of the calls it received on Monday night and early on Tuesday morning were due to flooding of houses, patios and streets and the partial or total fall of trees and branches on the road.

Calls were received from various parts of the province, including Marbella, one of the towns most affected by the rain and wind, but also from Estepona, Fuengirola, Mijas and Malaga. Incidents were also recorded in Álora, Torremolinos, Benahavís, Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Marbella's tornado

Marbella witnessed a "mini tornado" in which a worker at the Costa del Sol Hospital was slightly injured with a small cut to her head. She was treated and did not need stitches, and is now well, Europa Press reported.

Marbella town hall reported a dozen blackouts and general power cuts, on which seven municipal electricians were working, and two teams with two debris removal trucks were called to deal with a dozen incidents “caused by the large quantity of water that fell in minutes".