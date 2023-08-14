Work to improve energy efficiency of town hall building in Alhaurín de la Torre begins

Alba Tenza Alhaurín de la Torre Compartir Copiar enlace

The project to completely refurbish the town hall in Alhaurín de la Torre got under way last week, an initiative that will improve the energy efficiency of the building, as well as reduce its consumption.

The project is part of a six-million-euro grant that was announced in 2022 by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda (Mitma) to rehabilitate public buildings in Malaga, Vélez Málaga, Archidona and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Alhaurín de la Torre was awarded 1.6 million euros from the fund, and the works are currently in the preliminary phase, in which the different structures and foundations of the building are being studied.

The project, which is being carried out by Herrysan 2007 and Sadalla España, will involve a total renovation of the façade, the roof and the interior, along with the renovation of the external lighting of the building and restoring the solar control system.

The technical aspects of this work are in compliance with the energy efficiency parameters of the Technical Building Code. Specifically, the action is focused on improving the thermal envelope of the façade and the roof, implementing a solar control system through a second skin of the building, and installing a mechanical ventilation system that has a double-flow heat recovery system. It will also consist of replacing the air conditioning system, and the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof.

The town hall said the renovations will be finished by June 2024.