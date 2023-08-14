Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computerised image of the new town hall building. SUR
Work to improve energy efficiency of town hall building in Alhaurín de la Torre begins
Environment

Work to improve energy efficiency of town hall building in Alhaurín de la Torre begins

The project has a budget of 1.6 million euros and is expected to be finished in June 2024

Alba Tenza

Alhaurín de la Torre

Monday, 14 August 2023, 14:53

Compartir

The project to completely refurbish the town hall in Alhaurín de la Torre got under way last week, an initiative that will improve the energy efficiency of the building, as well as reduce its consumption.

The project is part of a six-million-euro grant that was announced in 2022 by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda (Mitma) to rehabilitate public buildings in Malaga, Vélez Málaga, Archidona and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Alhaurín de la Torre was awarded 1.6 million euros from the fund, and the works are currently in the preliminary phase, in which the different structures and foundations of the building are being studied.

The project, which is being carried out by Herrysan 2007 and Sadalla España, will involve a total renovation of the façade, the roof and the interior, along with the renovation of the external lighting of the building and restoring the solar control system.

The technical aspects of this work are in compliance with the energy efficiency parameters of the Technical Building Code. Specifically, the action is focused on improving the thermal envelope of the façade and the roof, implementing a solar control system through a second skin of the building, and installing a mechanical ventilation system that has a double-flow heat recovery system. It will also consist of replacing the air conditioning system, and the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof.

The town hall said the renovations will be finished by June 2024.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Record number of heat-related deaths in Malaga last month
  2. 2 Malaga's Julia López, the top Spanish golfer at the British Open
  3. 3 Malaga, the fans' choice to host the Kings League
  4. 4 Hotel occupancy for Malaga summer fair exceeds forecasts and climbs above 90%
  5. 5

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T... find out what it means to me
  6. 6 Davidovich comes up short and misses out on a spot in final of Canadian Open
  7. 7 Torrox becomes latest Axarquía town to experience cuts to water supply
  8. 8

    Performing arts
  9. 9

    Rituals
  10. 10 Subtropical fruit growers in Axarquía demand 'urgent solutions'

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad