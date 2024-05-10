'Wolf girl' who grew up in Swiss forest is rescued in Coín

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

She had not attended school and had no contact with other children apart from her sisters, with whom she grew up in a forest in Switzerland. Nor was there any record of doctors' visits or the usual medical check ups done by the health system. From a social point of view, it was as if she had never existed. They are known as feral children or wild children - those who have lived outside society for a long period of time. But Swiss authorities had not stopped looking for her, aware of the "serious risk" posed by her situation due to the girl's "extreme vulnerability". And they have located her in Malaga, from where she has now been repatriated to her country of origin.

It was on 18 March when Coín Local Police officers came across a vehicle near the La Trocha shopping centre that caught their attention. It was very dirty and had a damaged tyre. They had the impression that there were people living inside. Beside the vehicle, they found a man with a very dishevelled appearance and next to him a minor girl who looked downcast and had very dirty clothes.

The officers decided to identify them. When they entered their names into the police database, they received an alert via the Sirene Bureau, which is responsible for the "technical and operational" cooperation between countries in the Schengen area.

The alert warned that the whereabouts of the minor were unknown, in a situation involving serious danger and that she should be kept in a safe place due to high risk of being taken away, in this case by the father. The Swiss authorities, who had issued the alert, required the country in which she was located to take necessary precautions and keep the teenager in the temporary custody of child protection services, to prevent her from continuing the journey. The alert also highlighted the "high risk of abduction" by the father, who is considered a "danger to her". Despite the girl being 17 years old, it warned that her intellectual capacity was that of a very young child.

Once the girl was given a clean bill of health in Malaga, she was repatriated back to Switzerland.