The ongoing row over the noise from a shooting club near Malaga

The environmental protection service of the Junta de Andalucía, in a document dated 24 January 2025, ruled in favour of "the suspension or closure of activities" at the Jarapalo shooting club in Alhaurín de la Torre "as a provisional measure".

The decision was a relief for residents of nearby homes, who had grown weary of the noise from the shooting. However, two months after this move - which seemed to address a string of complaints about the disturbances caused by the facility - the premises remain open, much to the frustration of those living close by.

"To our disbelief, the situation is getting even worse," claimed the platform that brings together residents of the area around the club, now officially constituted as an association that has 400 members. The platform said that there was a temporary closure of range 1, the closest to the houses, when those responsible for the enclosure implemented corrective measures, a decision that they explained to SUR.

Remedial action

But the solution, instead of providing relief, makes the sound of gunfire echo even more due to the construction of booths, making it even more uncomfortable, say the residents. So far, there have been six unfavourable reports against the interests of the club - two from the platform and as many from the town hall and the regional government. The results, the association claims, according to the experts they have consulted, indicate that the facility’s activity is "completely incompatible" with a residential area. They claim that "soundproofing is unfeasible" since the shooting must take place outdoors, making it impossible to reduce the noise.

There is one more key factor for the neighbourhood group: the acoustic assessments carried out on 25 and 26 January, commissioned by both the platform and the municipal authority, were conducted while the track closest to the houses was not in use. "Despite this, sustained noise levels of 75, 80, and 85 decibels were recorded, with peaks of 90 and 100," the group claimed, which is almost double the legal limit.

To the courts

"Our platform wants to take legal action against the administration if it does not find an immediate solution to the problem, since it is more than demonstrated that the regulations are not being complied with." With this move, they are directly targeting the Junta de Andalucía, for, in the platform's view, failing to act diligently.

Nor are they happy about the situation at the shooting club. Francisco Javier Moreno Aragón, who is in charge of the company, questions the results of the acoustic study, since, as he points out, "in our opinion it has serious deficiencies, according to our technician". "We are going to defend the club and our permanent and many temporary employees. Some of those who have signed [against the venue's activity] will answer before the courts," he declared.

Moreno points out that the closure of the shooting range would have direct consequences on the three permanent employees and the twenty or so who are called up for shooting days. In addition, he points out that, throughout the year, the five shooting ranges are only open for 25 days at a time, which calls into question the inconvenience described.

After the announcement of the measures in January, sources from the Andalusian government said that new shooting sessions were allowed on the second and third weekends of February to assess whether the soundproofing works were effective. SUR attempted, without success, to consult the regional government on Wednesday (2 April), regarding the ongoing process concerning the operation of the Jarapalo shooting club.