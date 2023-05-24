Although Michelle Dimmick was only involved in local politics in the UK in “a supportive way”, she is hopeful of being elected, but said she “never takes anything as a given”

Michelle Dimmick put herself forward as a candidate for PSOE in Tolox in order to work as a “conduit for those of us expats who have made the beautiful village of Tolox our home.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Michelle and her husband have lived in Tolox for almost five years, and in that time, she has been impressed with the “hard work that our incumbent mayor has provided”.

“Although she shared the four-year term with her PP counterpart, in the last two years, she has reduced the debt by almost three million euros and made huge strives to improve and beautify this already gorgeous village. Because of the inclusion of Tolox into the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, we are also seeing an influx of visitors who are contributing towards the general economy of the village,” Michelle told SUR in English.

Michelle believes Tolox is heading in the “right direction”, although she points out that “there is a general feeling that we should have more transport links". She is also keen to promote the beauty and appeal that the village offers to everyone.

“I am very enthusiastic to welcome new neighbours into our village and to encourage them to contribute and collaborate in the decisions which will make it a better place to live,” she said.

Although Michelle was only involved in local politics in the UK in “a supportive way”, she is hopeful of being elected, but said she “never takes anything as a given”.