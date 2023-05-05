Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. EP
Two young women die in head-on crash near Coín

Two young women die in head-on crash near Coín

The accident happened in the early hours of this Friday morning on the A-355 road, near the Malaga province town, according to 112 Andalucía

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 5 May 2023, 10:40

Compartir

Two women, aged 26 and 27, have died in a head-on collision between two vehicles in the early hours of this Friday morning (5 May). It happened on the A-355 road near the Malaga province town of Coín, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

At around 12.15am the control room was notified of an accident at kilometre 12 of the A-355, with reports of people trapped inside the vehicles.

Malaga’s provincial fire brigade, Guardia Civil traffic officers, paramedics, Local Police and civil protection volunteers rushed to the scene but the health personnel and Guardia Civil confirmed to 112 that two women aged 26 and 27 died in the incident.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad