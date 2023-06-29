Two dead and one person injured after lorry and car collide on A-355 in Coín The fatal accident happened early this Thursday morning and caused traffic tailbacks of up to six kilometres in the local area

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two people have died and a third has been rushed to hospital after a crash between a lorry and a car in Coín this Thursday morning, 29 June.

The fatal collision occurred at about 6am near kilometre 14 of the A-355 road, in the municipality of Coín, the thoroughfare that links Marbella and Coín with Malaga.

The lorry burst into flames, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre. Firefighters rushed to the scene to smother the flames and free two occupants who were trapped inside. A third person involved in the accident was transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga.

Guardia Civil police and medical services were also called to the scene of the accident and road maintenance crews were deployed to clear debris and manage the traffic.

The accident caused tailbacks in the area reaching up to six kilometres, in the direction of Marbella, before returning to normal at around 9am.