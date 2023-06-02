Trial of El Melillero for acid attack on his ex-partner and her friend in Cártama postponed The illness of lawyer for the prosecution team, which is asking for 51-year prison for the alleged crimes, has caused the hearing to be delayed

The trial of José Arcadio D. N., known as El Melillero, for an acid attack in Cártama against his ex-partner and her friend, who were left with lifelong injuries, has been postponed.

It was scheduled to begin next week in Malaga's Provincial Court, but the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), announced that the illness of one of the lawyers of the private prosecution team has forced the hearing to be postponed, without a new date being set yet.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is asking for 51 years and 6 months in prison for the alleged crimes.

In its brief, the Prosecutor considers that the accused is responsible for five crimes, ranging from double attempted murder to membership of a criminal organisation, as well as harassment, habitual abuse and threats.

On 12 January in 2021, at about 2.10pm, El Melillero was driving a vehicle in which another of the defendants in the case, J. J. G. R. also known as Poti, was a passenger. Inside the car they carried a litre of sulphuric acid of 98 per cent purity; a substance that the latter then threw into the vehicle in which the two victims were parked.

The Prosecutor's report claims that Poti followed the order of his boss, throwing the acid through the driver's window, where the ex-partner of the main defendant was sitting.