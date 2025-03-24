Guardia Civil interrupts trains in Álora for three hours in search of missing child

Sections
Highlight
Monday, 24 March 2025, 19:57
Local and medium-haul trains passing through Álora were stopped for almost three hours on Saturday 22 March, when the Guardia Civil were alerted to a missing child.
National railway company Renfe said that traffic in the area was interrupted following the police request around 5.45pm. The child had been travelling on a Cercanías local train.
Traffic resumed around 8.30pm, after the police reported that the child had been found. During the three hours, buses were offered as an alternative means of transport.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.