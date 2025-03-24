Guardia Civil interrupts trains in Álora for three hours in search of missing child

Local and medium-haul trains passing through Álora were stopped for almost three hours on Saturday 22 March, when the Guardia Civil were alerted to a missing child.

National railway company Renfe said that traffic in the area was interrupted following the police request around 5.45pm. The child had been travelling on a Cercanías local train.

Traffic resumed around 8.30pm, after the police reported that the child had been found. During the three hours, buses were offered as an alternative means of transport.