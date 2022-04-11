Town hall announces new format for Cártama's April fair The town hall has pointed out that this year, the casetas will be located in Calle Rey Juan Carlos I, “so that crowds and security problems can be avoided”

Cártama town hall has announced that this year’s April fair, which will take place from Thursday 21 until Tuesday 26 April, will have a completely new format in order to enforce efficient health and safety measures to protect all visitors.

The fair, which is held in honour of the town’s patron, Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, will be installed in the Cártama Cultural Auditorium (the cattle fair will also be located there) and its surroundings, while the daytime proceedings will be staged in the municipal auditorium in the Santo Cristo Park.

Live music

The festivities will include a varied programme of events aimed at all audiences. These will include the fairground attractions, live music and dance shows, a copla festival, religious processions and special days dedicated to children with functional diversity.

The concerts will include a mixture of music performed by local groups, along with several celebrated artistes such as Manzanita, Nani Cortés and El Arrebato.

The fun will start at 10pm on Thursday with the gala for the election of the feria king and queen.

The traditional descent of the Virgen de los Remedios from the hermitage to the San Pedro Church will take place on Friday at 8pm: this will be followed by the official inauguration of the attractions, with a concert by the D'Vertigo Orchestra.

The solemn procession through the streets of the town’s historic centre of the Virgin of the Remedies will commence at 8pm on Saturday from the San Pedro Church.

A full programme can be obtained from the town hall, or online: www.cartama.es