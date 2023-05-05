The tragic coincidences of head-on car crash that left two young women dead on A-355 in Coín The victims were both born in 1996, both of Ecuadorian origin with Spanish nationality who even lived in the same town in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two young women have died in Malaga province after their vehicles collided head-on on the A-355 road near Coín in the early hours of this Friday morning, 5 May.

The victims, Jennifer and Adriana, were both born in 1996, were both of Ecuadorian origin with Spanish nationality. They even both lived in the same town in the Guadalhorce valley. But they were not in the same vehicle and not related to each other.

According to police sources, it is believed that one of the drivers veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the other car on the road which connects the municipalities of the Guadalhorce valley to the western Costa del Sol. Both victims were travelling alone in their respective cars and died at the scene.

The two young women left behind their partners who they lived with in Coín. One of the victims was a shop assistant in a large department store in Marbella and was returning from work. The other was apparently a waitress.