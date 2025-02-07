Malaga's inland local railway line undergoes renewal works to to increase frequency of travel

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:46 Compartir

The ministry of transport is planning works to improve the railway infrastructure of the Guadalhorce C2 line, which has enjoyed an increase in passenger demand, in line with the population growth in the Guadalhorce valley. The works will involve the enhancement of safety and quality, as well as timetable expansion.

For the purposes of the project, the govenment has begun the tendering process, with a budget of 7.35 million euros towards the improvement of the rail and electrical systems between the stations of Pizarra and Aljaima. What the ministry wants to carry out, with the collaboration of Adif (the state rail infrastructure company) is the switch replacement and the renewal of the rails at both stations.

The overhead cables and safety installations will also be improved, with the support of European funding through the NextGeneration plan for recovery, transformation and resilience.

With this, the government aims to strengthen both the local and medium-distance services in the province. To increase the reliability of these services, the current switch type (type A) will be replaced by others of higher performance (type P1 and C1).

More modern roads

Railways switches are fundamental elements in railway infrastructure, as they allow a track to be split into two others and are necessary for the correct routing of trains. Here is what will be replaced: the ballast and sleepers on tracks 2 and 4 at Pizarra station; the ballast, sleepers and rail on track 3 leading to the electrical substation; the dismantling of 6 switches, 5 of which will be replaced.

The works at Aljaima station will involve the replacement 6 turnouts, the renewal of the ballast, sleepers and rails on tracks 3 and 4, and the installation of a new bedding layer at certain points.

Additionally, the project includes modifications to the overhead contact line (catenary) and safety installations. These upgrades involve raising poles and gantries, installing bracket and compensation equipment, adjusting overhead switches and grounding systems, correcting catenary alignment and geometry, replacing catenary wires on secondary tracks, and realigning and re-tensioning the catenary on the main track.

Finally, improvements will be made to the safety installations, such as the modification and adaptation of the electronic interlocking at Pizarra and Aljaima; new supply, installation and commissioning of electro-hydraulic switch actuators; supply and installation of new main and secondary wiring; adjustment of track circuits; engineering and validation tests and functional verification of the new installations. The work contract states that the supply of a large part of the track materials (ballast, sleepers, rails, mixed coupons) will be provided by Adif.