The life, death and resurrection of Christ from a bullring seat: this is how the Passion is reenacted in Carratraca

Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Blanquilla, northwest of Carratraca, is the village's octagonal bullring. After a hundred years of history it still hosts bullfights during the August fair and is a venue for events such as the Embrujo Andalusí festival in autumn.

At this time of year, however, with the arrival of Holy Week, it is the Passion of Christ that fills the atmosphere of this iconic location in the Guadalhorce valley. Carratraca reenacts the Easter story on Good Friday and Easter Saturday from 4.30pm, when local people take to the stage to show the life of Christ.

This famous Roman amphitheatre-style bullring - declared an asset of cultural interest - hosts this traditional event, tickets for which can be purchased at the venue at the price of five euros for adults and three euros for children.

The play is divided into four acts that represent the stages of the life of Jesus, from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem, through the Prayer in the Garden and the Trial before Pilate to the Resurrection.

Carratraca's Passion Play began in 1963, bringing to the stage a sacramental play entitled El Retablo del Monte Calvario (the Altarpiece of Mount Calvary), which was written by Luis Fernando Ortega in 1955 and given to his friend Ángel Corbalán, the village parish priest, who found a venue outside the church to make it more popular.

This year's performance was announced this week by Manuel López Mestanza, the vice-president for Culture, Education and Youth of the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority; along with the mayor of Carratraca, Antonio Sepúlveda; Gemma del Corral, the provincial delegate for Tourism, Culture and Sport at the Junta de Andalucía; and a representative of La Pasión de Carratraca, the association that puts on the play, Diego Navarro.

López Mestanza highlighted the wide range of events that the province offers during Holy Week, in addition to cultural and religious activities, which are deeply rooted among the local people and are part of the rich and varied popular traditions of Malaga, which should not be missed.

He said that there are many reasons for both locals and visitors to go to watch the Passion Play of Carratraca apart from the unique setting in which it takes place.

Thanks to the acoustics of the stage, the actors and actresses do not use microphones, they perform live, and some of the bullring's stands are also used as well as the stage to create the different zones.

López Mestanza also highlighted the support, effort and generosity of the local residents who take part in the performance every year, as well as that of the 700 inhabitants of the village. Almost 150 people are involved in this play every year, including actors, actresses and helpers, with the participation of all ages: children, from two months old and upwards, and pensioners.