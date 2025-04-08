Local Police chief in Guadalhorce valley town investigated for alleged assault on predecessor's son

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 15:21 Compartir

A court in the Malaga province town of Coín is investigating the head of the Local Police of Alhaurín el Grande for the alleged assault and illegal detention of a young man, while he was off duty, on 24 December 2024. The alleged victim is the son of the previous head of the Local Police force. While the investigation remains ongoing, the judge has denied the restraining order requested by the complainant.

The suspect has refused to make a statement. Therefore, the only account available is that of the alleged victim and the friends that he was with at the time. According to him, the incident happened lose to the police station. It was around 8.30pm, when the group of friends was about to cross the street. They were forced to quickly move to the side in order to avoid being run over by an Audi that was speeding right in front of them.

The young man reproached the driver for not stopping to let them pass. The driver, which the young man identified as the head of the Local Police and his father's successor, got out of the car and rebuked them. The young man told his friends to leave and he remained with the police officer, while waiting for a patrol to arrive. The young man was taken to the police car for identification, but the chief returned, allegedly jumped inside the car and proceeded to insult and slap or punch him - the details provided by a family member of the young man are unclear.

In his complaint, the young man stated that he was subjected to an alleged illegal detention, since the officers could have identified him from the first moment without the need to take him to the police station in a patrol car, "especially when he had not committed a crime, not even an administrative offence", he added.