Dog that sneaked into commuter line carriage adopted by passenger on same Malaga train

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 13:49 Compartir

His name is now Tano and he looks like a completely different dog from the one that sneaked, disorientated and soaking wet, onto a Cercanías commuter train on the C2 line from Álora to Malaga. Tano is Gipsy's new name, which is what the volunteer from the Pizarra shelter who found him, because he was travelling on the same train, decided to rescue him and take him to the animal shelter she worked at.

Tano's luck changed the day he decided to board a train at Cártama Station which was going to Malaga city. Felipe Sánchez Martín was also among the commuters on his way to work. "It was a very rainy day. I was next to him and his gaze stayed with me...", Sánchez Martín recalled in conversation with SUR from his home in Álora, with Tano by his side.

"From the moment I saw him, I travelled the journey thinking about keeping him," continues Sánchez. But before taking any steps, he first had to talk it over with his partner, Viviana, because they already have an adopted labrador "and it was another responsibility".

Fortunately Viviana agreed and the couple started to search for him. At the time, the only reference he had was the conversation he had overheard between the volunteer, Donata Jurgaityte, and the security guard at the Centro Alameda station in Malaga. On seeing him arrive on the leash, the guard thought she had brought the dog with her, so Donata had to explain that he had sneaked in on his own and that she was only trying to help him. However, they agreed that she would leave her contact details.

The news in SUR

In the following days, the adopter tried to get hold of Donata's contact details from the station office, but no one had them. He also left his contact details in case she was passing by, so that she could call him. A short time later, Sánchez spotted the news item in SUR, which explained that Gypsy was being cared for at the Perritos del Higuerón shelter, in Pizarra.

He had no trouble convincing them that he was the ideal candidate to adopt the dog. In addition to the fact that the couple live in a large house with plenty of space in Álora, frequently go out to the countryside and have another dog, his love for animals led him to obtain a degree as a veterinary assistant, although Sánchez Martín, 57, currently works as a security guard and as an administrative accountant in a consultancy firm.

Although the dog's dishevelled appearance on the train did not bode well, after tests it turned out that Tano was still a puppy, less than a year old. "He's a whirlwind," said his smiling new owner.

The first few days he was a little frightened of Darko, the couple's labrador. "Although he is big, he is a very good dog and now he gets on very well with him". Felipe now looks at the photo of the helpless little animal he saw for the first time in that Cercanías carriage, and turns to the lively dog next to him: "He doesn't look like the same dog, he's changed a lot".