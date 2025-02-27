Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Team Malaga with the cup. SUR
Team Malaga secures sixth provincial lawn bowls tournament cup
Lawn bowls

Team Malaga secures sixth provincial lawn bowls tournament cup

Made up of the best players from the various lawn bowls clubs in the province, the Malaga squad triumphed over their old rivals Almeria, who were the holders of the cup

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:23

Lauro Golf Bowls Club in Alhaurín de la Torre hosted the lawn bowls Provincial Cup last weekend, during which Team Malaga triumphed over their old rivals Almeria, who were the current holders of the cup.

The cup was presented by Almeria team captain Ruth Compton to her Malaga counterpart Doug Hall, promising they would win it back the next time the two teams meet.

Team Malaga is made up of the best players from the various lawn bowls clubs in the province and they have now won this cup six times.

