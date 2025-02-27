Team Malaga secures sixth provincial lawn bowls tournament cup

Tony Bryant Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:23 Compartir

Lauro Golf Bowls Club in Alhaurín de la Torre hosted the lawn bowls Provincial Cup last weekend, during which Team Malaga triumphed over their old rivals Almeria, who were the current holders of the cup.

The cup was presented by Almeria team captain Ruth Compton to her Malaga counterpart Doug Hall, promising they would win it back the next time the two teams meet.

Team Malaga is made up of the best players from the various lawn bowls clubs in the province and they have now won this cup six times.