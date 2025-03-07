Álora residents protest against water cuts when it rains heavily

Hundreds of Álora residents gathered outside the town hall on Wednesday 5 March to express their frustration with the consistent water cuts that take place whenever there are heavy rains. They demanded solutions and improvements to simply be able to live a normal life. The town hall stated that they are working incessantly to find a solution, although the task presents challenges.

The town's supplies come from the river. When there is heavy rainfall, mud and silt are washed into the deep water catchments, which then forces authorities to shut down the motors in order to prevent damage. However, this leaves many homes and businesses without water.

The most recent disturbance took place last Sunday. Although water is now slowly starting to reach taps throughout the town, authorities have asked those who receive it first to use it responsibly to facilitate its equitable distribution. This temporary solution does not solve the underlying problem, which continues to affect the entire population. Wednesday's protest reflected the frustration and helplessness of the residents, who denounced the lack of structural solutions.

Some of Álora's residents spoke up about the situation. Noelia Martínez said that the cuts have affected both her personal life and her business. Whenever it rains, she is forced to cancel bookings at her tourist flats, unable to guarantee water to her clients. Like other residents of the higher streets, the residential area of El Hacho and the old town, she demands that the town hall "improves the infrastructure to avoid a repetition of this situation". Martínez, who has a 500-litre tank in her home, has had to ration her use and turn to nearby sources for water, even relying on the municipal sports centre so that her son could take a shower.

"We need an improvement in the infrastructure," explained one of the residents

Another resident, María del Mar Alvear, has been unable to open her beauty and cosmetics salon for a week due to the lack of water. According to her, it is incomprehensible that the cuts would occur "just because of four drops" of rain. The situation is causing her significant economic damage: even when there is a practical obstacle that prevents her from working, she still has to pay for rent, electricity and self-employed fees.

Solutions

The town hall has acknowledged the seriousness of the problem and has assured residents that it is working tirelessly to restore the supply. According to the authorities, the last storm in the Ardales area caused the catchment of the Pozo de la Ermita to become clogged, forcing them to stop the pumps until the turbidity cleared.

Álora mayor Francisco Martínez has expressed his understanding for the residents' unease, also highlighting the difficulty of finding a definitive solution. He said that the construction of a water treatment plant would cost around five million euros, with an annual maintenance cost of more than one million, which would make its long-term sustainability "unfeasible". However, Martínez added that they are exploring alternatives such as the installation of sand filters in the catchments to reduce turbidity before the water reaches the reservoirs. They have also been prospecting for new sources of supply, but without satisfactory results so far.

In addition, the municipality is evaluating the use of chemical treatment to remove turbidity from the water, as long as it is safe for human consumption. The town hall has stated that, although there are no easy or immediate solutions, they are committed to finding the best possible alternative to guarantee a stable and quality supply to the population. In the meantime, the residents are still waiting for a definitive solution that will allow them to live without the uncertainty of running out of water every time it rains heavily.