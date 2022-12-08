Still time to register for Cártama Christmas Race Athletes and fun runners wishing to sign up for the race, which coincides with the Cártama Adapta run, must do so by Wednesday 14 December

Cártama has announced that athletes and fun runners wishing to register for the XVII Christmas Race must do so by Wednesday 14 December.

As in previous years, the street race will coincide with the VIII Cártama Adapta run, a race for students of the school launched by the town hall to promote sport among youngsters with disabilities.

The two races, which will take place on Saturday 17 December from 10.30am, are organised by the Sports delegation, with the collaboration of the Cártama Athletics Club, and the Andalusian Athletics Federation.

The competition offers different categories and various routes depending on the age group: these will range from 500 to 2,800 metres for children, while the adults’ route will be ten kilometres.

In addition, there will be a non-competitive category with a route of four kilometres for those who want to participate in fancy dress, for which a prize will be awarded for the most creative costume.

Registration costs four euros for the Cártama Adapta, children’s and fancy-dress categories, while the ten-kilometre race will cost ten euros.

Registration can be made on the Andalusian Athletics Federation website ( www.atletismofaa.es), or by phoning 951 01 08 72.